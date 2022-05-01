Previous
Next
Day 121/365 - Chomp! by wavemachine
121 / 365

Day 121/365 - Chomp!

It was a gentle chomp on this occasion, to be fair Wren is teething though, hopefully it will be over soon.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise