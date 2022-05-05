Sign up
125 / 365
Day 125/365 - That darn dog again
To tell you the truth I was going to slide over to a local spot to photograph Bluebells but sadly the road was closed due to an accident, so I am afraid you have to make do with our bity puppy!
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Mr Dave
ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
