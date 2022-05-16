Previous
Day 136/365 - She's home
Day 136/365 - She’s home

Back from the bike doctors a couple of days early, the new brake lines make a huge difference very little pressure required now on the lever and peddle.

The original rubber one had clearly degraded but to be fair they were over 20 years old 🤔
Mr Dave

