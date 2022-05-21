Previous
Day 141/365 - Saturday = Training Day by wavemachine
141 / 365

Day 141/365 - Saturday = Training Day

So every Saturday we have a dog trainer come and visit, we are learning a lot from him however Wren is a challenge.
We will get there!
21st May 2022

Mr Dave

@wavemachine
