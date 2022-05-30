Previous
150/365 - Bee Rescue by wavemachine
150 / 365

150/365 - Bee Rescue

Found this little Bee in our conservatory with cobwebs on it, my wife cleared the Cob Webs off and used her Bee rescue kit she got for Xmas, we put him on a flower to recover.

Fingers crossed he gets enough energy to fly home.
Mr Dave

ace
@wavemachine
I got into photography at the age of 14 when I inherited a Zenit E with a faulty light meter and a dead insect between...
