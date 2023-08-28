Previous
Waxman Car Detailers is a car detailing, paint correction and protection shop located in Jersey City, NJ. Since 1998, we have specialized in interior/exterior auto detailing, paint, and car repair services, offering ceramic coating, polishing, powder coating rims, paintless dent repair, brake caliper paint, scratch removal, wax, vinyl car wrap, and window tinting. With over 25 yrs of experience, an excellent reputation, and thousands of satisfied customers, our certified detailers provide top-notch automobile detailing services to make your car shine like new. Using top-quality products and the latest tools, we guarantee every job is done perfectly. With premium techniques and a proven track record, we bring out the ultimate luster in your vehicle. Trust us for a showroom-worthy finish and competitive prices. Call us today to schedule a free consultation and quote!
Our services:
Paint protection
Car wrap
Paint correction
Ceramic coating
Car detailing
Paintless dent repair
Interior car detailing
Paint protection film
Brake caliper paint
Ceramic wax

Waxman of Tristate Car Detailing Center
1505 John F. Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07305
(551) 325-2020
https://waxmanoftristate.com

Working Hours:
Mon-Sun: 9am - 6pm

Payment: cash, check, credit cards.

