Позирует by wayfarer
Позирует

Ну а на самом деле это она была поймана с поличным, когда использовала кресло-качалку вместо когтеточки.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Anna Titarenko

@wayfarer
I'm from Belarus! Still yet I blogged on a similar Russian language site and used to add photos every day. But it closes...
Dmitry Gordienko
❤️
December 25th, 2019  
Nynga Mynga
Хороша когтеточка. =)
December 25th, 2019  
