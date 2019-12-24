Previous
Мини-елочка by wayfarer
9 / 365

Мини-елочка

Когда и елку нарядить хочется к Новому году, и от ребенка подальше спрятать.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Anna Titarenko

@wayfarer
I'm from Belarus! Still yet I blogged on a similar Russian language site and used to add photos every day. But it closes...
2% complete

Dmitry Gordienko
❤️ Красиво и размер то, что надо! 🎄
December 25th, 2019  
Anna Titarenko
@gmigor что самое хорошее в ней, так это подставка которая сзади намертво крепится к комоду и если сильно тянуть, то даже не шелохнется.
December 25th, 2019  
