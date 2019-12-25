Previous
Next
+6 by wayfarer
10 / 365

+6

Не свойственная нам погода в это время. Снег, ты где??? Туман, дождь... чашка вкуснейшего какао))))
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Anna Titarenko

@wayfarer
I'm from Belarus! Still yet I blogged on a similar Russian language site and used to add photos every day. But it closes...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dmitry Gordienko
❤️ Ваш снег весь у нас 🌨️
December 25th, 2019  
Anna Titarenko
@gmigor поделитесь!!!! Хотя бы на один день!!!!))))) Сегодня все-таки рождество. А какое рождество без снега???
December 25th, 2019  
Nynga Mynga
Весь снег в холодильнике.))
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise