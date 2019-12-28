Previous
Next
А с какой стороны двери Вы вешаете венок? by wayfarer
13 / 365

А с какой стороны двери Вы вешаете венок?

По правилам с внешней, но я не вижу в этом смысла, живя в квартире. Хотя если бы был свой дом, то я бы купила ооогромный венок, зазывающий гостей к гостеприимным хозяевам. Ну а пока, наслаждаюсь венком внутри.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Anna Titarenko

@wayfarer
I'm from Novopolotsk, Belarus!
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise