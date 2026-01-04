Sign up
Next
1 / 365
Wonky Stars
I made some room in the 1.5" square box, so now I can cut more squares! Also organized the webbing-and-cordage drawer. We Have Old Lanyards At Home.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
WHPAH
@wehaveprojects
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
2
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
We Have Projects At Home
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
4th January 2026 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sewing
,
quilting
