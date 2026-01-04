Next
Wonky Stars by wehaveprojects
1 / 365

Wonky Stars

I made some room in the 1.5" square box, so now I can cut more squares! Also organized the webbing-and-cordage drawer. We Have Old Lanyards At Home.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

WHPAH

@wehaveprojects
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
0% complete

Photo Details

