Scrunchies I by wehaveprojects
Scrunchies I

Past me kindly saved all the elastic bands from old N95s, because they are the perfect size to use for scrunchies.

Defragged the random elastic drawer a bit. I should really make some bags with little elasticated pockets or something to use up some of these other scraps.
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
