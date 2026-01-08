Sign up
Scrunchies I
Past me kindly saved all the elastic bands from old N95s, because they are the perfect size to use for scrunchies.
Defragged the random elastic drawer a bit. I should really make some bags with little elasticated pockets or something to use up some of these other scraps.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
WHPAH
@wehaveprojects
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
Tags
sewing
