Scrunchies II by wehaveprojects
Scrunchies II

Another quick batch. Half for me, half for barter inventory. I'm learning that I really prefer them cut at least 4" wide, the narrower ones feel a bit sad.
9th January 2026

WHPAH

@wehaveprojects
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
