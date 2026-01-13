Previous
Incense by wehaveprojects
Incense

I found a box of incense sticks in a free pile, forgetting that I don't have an incense burner. No more excuses.
Appreciating all the gifts my past self squirreled away for me.
  • We Have Projects At Home
  • 13th January 2026 12:01pm
