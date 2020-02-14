Previous
intimidation by welby
intimidation

There's a spot not far from my home where burrowing owls hold vigil by an industrial farm. Most of them are terribly skittish, but this fellow was curiously aggressive. Out of respect, I didn't stay very long after taking the photo.
14th February 2020

Welby

@welby
I'm Welby. I work in an non-creative job and use photography to have something other than I.T. to talk about.
