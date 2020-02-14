Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
4 / 365
intimidation
There's a spot not far from my home where burrowing owls hold vigil by an industrial farm. Most of them are terribly skittish, but this fellow was curiously aggressive. Out of respect, I didn't stay very long after taking the photo.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Welby
@welby
I'm Welby. I work in an non-creative job and use photography to have something other than I.T. to talk about.
4
photos
1
followers
5
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M3
Taken
14th February 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
bird
,
owl
,
burrowing owl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close