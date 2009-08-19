Sign up
Photo 2
Happy Memories.
Today would have been my dear husbands 79th birthday he passed away in 2020 age 74. Photo taken at Barnsdale Gardens August 2009 on a wonderful day out.
I am still having problems uploading photos to my computer hope to be back soon.
19th August 2009
19th Aug 09
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3911
photos
81
followers
39
following
Tags
person
,
hubby
,
mick
Casablanca
ace
Lovely photo. Much love to you in your memories today ❤️
December 18th, 2024
Agnes
ace
It always be a special day
December 18th, 2024
