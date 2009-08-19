Previous
Happy Memories. by wendyfrost
Today would have been my dear husbands 79th birthday he passed away in 2020 age 74. Photo taken at Barnsdale Gardens August 2009 on a wonderful day out.

I am still having problems uploading photos to my computer hope to be back soon.
wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Lovely photo. Much love to you in your memories today ❤️
December 18th, 2024  
Agnes ace
It always be a special day
December 18th, 2024  
