Fairytale of New York.

I stopped to listen to the busker singing Fairytale of New York whilst out shopping . Strangely enough I could hear bells ringing out as well from the Cathedral round the corner it must have been a practice run and was a delight to hear as a background to the busker. He was very good and the song one of my favourites brought a tear to me eye as usual .

"Fairy Tale Of New York -The Pogues."