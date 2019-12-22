Previous
A Present From Santa by wendyfrost
Photo 1654

A Present From Santa

Sophie was not impressed with Father Christmas but was very happy to receive a present from him she was very good by not wanting to open it until Christmas Day,
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw such happiness and joy , A lovely capture Wendy ! fav
December 24th, 2019  
