My Friend. by wendyfrost
Photo 1689

My Friend.

Cluck Cluck has been visiting us for five years we know when he has arrived as he sits and clucks clucks until he gets his treats. He has got two legs I think one must be behind the other.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
Awww he is gorgeous! What a super shot
March 17th, 2020  
