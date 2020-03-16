Sign up
Photo 1689
My Friend.
Cluck Cluck has been visiting us for five years we know when he has arrived as he sits and clucks clucks until he gets his treats. He has got two legs I think one must be behind the other.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
1
1
3
1
1
365
Canon EOS 700D
16th March 2020 5:21pm
black
,
bird
,
blackbird
,
cluck-cluck
Casablanca
ace
Awww he is gorgeous! What a super shot
March 17th, 2020
