Photo 1700
Spring Scillas.
My photo for todays Flickr theme- Flora in March.
This little clump of Scillas were growing up between the paving slabs on my patio.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
scilla
