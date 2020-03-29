Previous
Spring Scillas. by wendyfrost
Photo 1700

Spring Scillas.

My photo for todays Flickr theme- Flora in March.
This little clump of Scillas were growing up between the paving slabs on my patio.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

wendy frost

