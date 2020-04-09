My Garden Visitor.

So lovely to see the butterflies insects and birds in the garden they are the only visitors we can have and such beautiful weather to attract them and for us to enjoy.

I am very down at the moment my hubby Michael was taken into hospital after a fall last Sunday. I couldn't get him up off the floor and had to ring for an ambulance and because his BP and oxygen levels were low he was admitted. Very sad I couldn't go with him and couldn't visit either. During Monday night I received a phone call to say he was very poorly with fluid on his lungs and they were doing all they could. I asked if I could go and be with him and let me visit for a short time it was so lovely to be able to hold his hand and talk to him. As the day progressed he improved slightly but yesterday further complications and tests were done and today I am still waiting for results and information which I hope to get a little later on.The nurses and doctors are so very busy during the pandemic they are truly amazing and thanking them doesn't seem enough when they are putting themselves in danger. I will be joining in the big clap tonight at 8.oclock.