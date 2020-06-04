A Walk In The Park.

Yesterday my daughter took me to the local park to stretch my legs at last after 10 weeks lockdown they did seem to be getting very stiff which wasn't doing my arthritic knee any good at all. We managed quite a long walk with the aid of my pusher and sat and had a little picnic and a lovely cup of latte she made from sachets and a flask .Because it was a little cooler there were not too many people about and we found a bench to ourselves to rest on. I did take a few photos but because the flowerbeds had not been set this year and the roses were best their best from the heat there wasn't many photo opportunities.

Good news I received a phone call today to say my dear hubby Michael will be home tomorrow all being well. The ambulance has been booked to bring him home and the carers are visiting four times a day as before. Many thanks for all your kind messages over the last few weeks they have helped me through this difficult time we have been having.