Sparkling Raindrops. by wendyfrost
Photo 1718

Sparkling Raindrops.

After a day of heavy rain the sun came out and the raindrops shone like sparkling diamonds on the bottlebrush .
18th June 2020 18th Jun 20

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Bottlebrush was my favourite plant when we lived in Australia, so I absolutely love this! I tried to grow it in my garden, but a particularly chill Winter snow killed it. I shall have to try again.
June 21st, 2020  
