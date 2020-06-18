Sign up
Photo 1718
Sparkling Raindrops.
After a day of heavy rain the sun came out and the raindrops shone like sparkling diamonds on the bottlebrush .
18th June 2020
18th Jun 20
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
2910
photos
84
followers
57
following
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th June 2020 2:46pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
sparkle
,
raindrops
,
bottlebrush
Casablanca
ace
Bottlebrush was my favourite plant when we lived in Australia, so I absolutely love this! I tried to grow it in my garden, but a particularly chill Winter snow killed it. I shall have to try again.
June 21st, 2020
