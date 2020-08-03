Sign up
Photo 1721
Dainty Daisy.
A daisy from my garden in June .Sadly finished flowering now .
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
2913
photos
83
followers
57
following
471% complete
View this month »
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th June 2020 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
daisy
*lynn
ace
I love pink flowers! fav
August 6th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Lovely!!
August 6th, 2020
