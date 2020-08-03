Previous
Dainty Daisy. by wendyfrost
Dainty Daisy.

A daisy from my garden in June .Sadly finished flowering now .
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
*lynn ace
I love pink flowers! fav
August 6th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Lovely!!
August 6th, 2020  
