Photo 1729
Feathered Legged Bantum.
This lovely Bantum pecking about in the garden centre made me smile as the feathers on its legs looked very comical as it walked about. I loved the colour combination of its gorgeous feathers .
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
bird
chicken
feathers
bantum
Joyce W.
ace
Interesting!
August 23rd, 2020
