Feathered Legged Bantum. by wendyfrost
Feathered Legged Bantum.

This lovely Bantum pecking about in the garden centre made me smile as the feathers on its legs looked very comical as it walked about. I loved the colour combination of its gorgeous feathers .
15th August 2020

wendy frost

Joyce W. ace
Interesting!
August 23rd, 2020  
