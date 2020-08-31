My Little Treasure.

My dear little Granddaughter came to visit me she is my little treasure and truly brightens my day. Here she is among my ever flowering dandelion lawn as my daughter was about to mow it for me.

This was taken by my daughter as I am struggling to walk and stand with the pain in my knee. Now my dear hubby has passed away and I am no longer caring for him I can get myself sorted out at long last. I have been in touch with the hospital and set the ball rolling for a knee replacement there is a long waiting list so it will not be in the near future.