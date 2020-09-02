Sign up
Photo 1734
One Bad Apple Spoils The Basket.
When getting an apple out for the birds I saw just one bad apple amongst the others.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
2927
photos
82
followers
58
following
Tags
fruit
apples
basket
rotten
Shutterbug
ace
Even with the bad one, that is a lovely still life. The other apples look like they will be delicious.
September 4th, 2020
