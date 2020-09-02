Previous
Next
One Bad Apple Spoils The Basket. by wendyfrost
Photo 1734

One Bad Apple Spoils The Basket.

When getting an apple out for the birds I saw just one bad apple amongst the others.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Even with the bad one, that is a lovely still life. The other apples look like they will be delicious.
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise