Going Nowhere by wendyfrost
Photo 1742

Going Nowhere

Six more months of restrictions when will it all end.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

wendy frost

Hazel ace
That's very apt, Wendy! To be honest, I cannot go anywhere on my own so whatever restrictions come in, they do not really affect me! I think it will not end any time soon.
September 23rd, 2020  
wendy frost ace
I think it is the thought more than the doing as time does seem to pass by very quickly and I don't mind like you being at home at the moment.
September 23rd, 2020  
