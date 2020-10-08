Waiting for Winter

A Christmas Rose at the garden centre one of my favourite flowers.

At last my nearby garden centre has opened its indoor café and restaurant with restrictions of course and social distancing with queuing and tables. My daughter and I made the most of it by having a delicious slice of chocolate cake with our coffee to celebrate and then a browse at the Christmas decorations which were very artistically arranged as usual .Lovely to see them even though it does seem so early but made a nice change in our now quiet boring lives.