Previous
Next
Photo 1835
Hearts in Candlelight.
Month Of Hearts .
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3028
photos
84
followers
57
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th February 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
romance
,
heart
,
hearts
,
febhearts21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and comforting with their gentle lights during this wintery weather .The brass glitters so nicely !
February 18th, 2021
