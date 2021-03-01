Sign up
Photo 1845
Saint David's Day.
A Daffodil for St. David's Day.
A lovely bunch of daffs with my Sainsbury's online order to brighten my days.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3037
photos
84
followers
57
following
505% complete
View this month »
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd March 2021 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
daffodil
,
emblem
,
wales.
,
st-davids-day
