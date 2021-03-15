Sign up
My New Hellebore .
A present from my daughter for Mothers Day last week. Hoping it will do well in my garden and give me plenty of flowers to enjoy.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
wendy frost
@wendyfrost
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
14th March 2021 7:13pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
hellebore
