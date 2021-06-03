Sign up
Photo 1878
Hi want a chat?
My new little friend in the garden he comes down too see me whenever I go the window he then flutters around until I feed him and then off he goes.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3070
photos
85
followers
57
following
514% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th May 2021 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
