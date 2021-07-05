Sign up
Photo 1904
Blue-Tit.
I saw blue-tits on my feeders today nice to have them back again. Not a very good photo as they were flitting around too much.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3096
photos
88
followers
57
following
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
