Photo 1914
Lisianthus
A burst of purple flowers . Lisianthus is also called prairie Gentian or Eustoma.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3106
photos
89
followers
57
following
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th July 2021 4:52pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
