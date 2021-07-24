Sign up
Photo 1922
Teenager .
Another baby blackbird but almost a teenager now. They grow such a lot within a few weeks.I love to watch them growing up and learning how to look after themselves.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3115
photos
90
followers
56
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
July 25th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they really do grow fast - beautiful capture
July 25th, 2021
