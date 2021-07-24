Previous
Teenager . by wendyfrost
Teenager .

Another baby blackbird but almost a teenager now. They grow such a lot within a few weeks.I love to watch them growing up and learning how to look after themselves.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8.
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
July 25th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they really do grow fast - beautiful capture
July 25th, 2021  
