Dahlia by wendyfrost
Photo 1928

Dahlia

I spotted this gorgeous dahlia at a garden centre where we popped in for coffee and cake.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't it a beauty , every year when I see the dahlias in bloom , I vow that the following year I shall plant some !! but it has not materialised in the latter years !! Lovely capture and composition ! fav
July 31st, 2021  
