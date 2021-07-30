Sign up
Photo 1928
Dahlia
I spotted this gorgeous dahlia at a garden centre where we popped in for coffee and cake.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
1
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3120
photos
90
followers
56
following
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th July 2021 2:08pm
Tags
flower
,
peach
,
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't it a beauty , every year when I see the dahlias in bloom , I vow that the following year I shall plant some !! but it has not materialised in the latter years !! Lovely capture and composition ! fav
July 31st, 2021
