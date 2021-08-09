Sign up
It's Over
It's Over - Roy Orbison.
Whilst trying to think of a title It's over came to mind a song by Roy Orbison and one of my favourites in the 60's. Now I shall be thinking of it all day.
9th August 2021
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
petals
,
anemone
Casablanca
ace
That's a beautiful image, so tender and pretty. I remember that song!
August 11th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and delicate still life - yes we of certain age remember the song well ! fav
August 11th, 2021
