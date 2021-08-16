Previous
Next
Spiky Dahlia by wendyfrost
Photo 1946

Spiky Dahlia

Another Dahlia sorry but they were the only flowers I could get near to in my wheelchair. It is frustrating when I see a potential shot but I can't take it because something is in the way or I am too low down .....
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CAT Carter19 ace
That is such a neat dahlia I love the spikes!
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise