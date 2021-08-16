Sign up
Photo 1946
Spiky Dahlia
Another Dahlia sorry but they were the only flowers I could get near to in my wheelchair. It is frustrating when I see a potential shot but I can't take it because something is in the way or I am too low down .....
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3138
photos
90
followers
56
following
6
1
1
365
DMC-TZ80
10th August 2021 2:33pm
flower
pink
dahlia
spiky.
CAT Carter19
ace
That is such a neat dahlia I love the spikes!
August 18th, 2021
