Seed -Heads by wendyfrost
Seed -Heads

Love in the mist is now turning to seed-pods and will soon be scattering its seed for next year flowers in my border.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

wendy frost

I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8.
JackieR ace
is't that oh so delicate (I cannot grow this in my garden!!)
August 21st, 2021  
