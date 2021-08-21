Sign up
Photo 1951
Seed -Heads
Love in the mist is now turning to seed-pods and will soon be scattering its seed for next year flowers in my border.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3143
photos
91
followers
59
following
JackieR
ace
is't that oh so delicate (I cannot grow this in my garden!!)
August 21st, 2021
