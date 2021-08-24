Sign up
Photo 1954
Flutter Of Butterflies.
According to Google a group of butterflies is called a Flutter or Kaleidoscope. Yesterday as I was sitting in the garden I noticed tortoiseshell butterflies were everywhere amongst all my flowers.The warm day had brought them all out at last .
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
4
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3146
photos
92
followers
59
following
535% complete
View this month »
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd August 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
small-tortoiseshell
Casablanca
ace
A flutter! How delicious. What a pretty shot. I prayed for you to have butterflies after you said you had none 🤗❤️🦋 This made me smile!
August 24th, 2021
Tess Slater
ace
What a lovely photo. And ‘flutter’ of butterflies is a lovely term for them.
August 24th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
@casablanca
Thank you very much Casa how lovely to know you helped make my day.
August 24th, 2021
Kim
ace
Beautiful!
August 24th, 2021
