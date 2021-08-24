Previous
Flutter Of Butterflies. by wendyfrost
According to Google a group of butterflies is called a Flutter or Kaleidoscope. Yesterday as I was sitting in the garden I noticed tortoiseshell butterflies were everywhere amongst all my flowers.The warm day had brought them all out at last .
wendy frost

I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
Casablanca ace
A flutter! How delicious. What a pretty shot. I prayed for you to have butterflies after you said you had none 🤗❤️🦋 This made me smile!
August 24th, 2021  
Tess Slater ace
What a lovely photo. And ‘flutter’ of butterflies is a lovely term for them.
August 24th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
@casablanca Thank you very much Casa how lovely to know you helped make my day.
August 24th, 2021  
Kim ace
Beautiful!
August 24th, 2021  
