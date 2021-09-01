Sign up
Photo 1959
A Hint Of Autumn
I hope summer is not over even though we have had some cool days recently .
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3151
photos
94
followers
59
following
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st August 2021 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
autumn
,
daisy
Wyomingsister
Oh how lovely!
September 1st, 2021
