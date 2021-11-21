Previous
Next
Red and Purple . by wendyfrost
Photo 2026

Red and Purple .

A bright display of winter cyclamen in the garden centre .
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Lovely shot, Wendy. I like how you have filled the frame with these bright patches of colour. Fav
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise