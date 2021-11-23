Sign up
Photo 2028
Potted Pansies .
Lovely displays of potted Pansies to buy at the local garden centre and a nice mug of hot chocolate to warm us up on our visit.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3232
photos
97
followers
61
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd November 2021 3:05pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
pansy
