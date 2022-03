Friendly Robin.

My daughter took me to Ferry Meadows as it was such a lovely day where we met up with my Granddaughter and her dog Winnie. We took my mobility scooter as we could get further if I was using it and we had a lovely long walk to the river to see if we could find the otters that people had been photographing this Spring. No we didn't see any only lots of photographers with big cameras at the ready.

In the woods I found this lovely friendly Robin but we had no food for it today.