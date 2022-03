Winnie Meets the Shepherd.

From our visit last week in Ferry Meadows this sculpture is in the Bluebell Woods along a path called Sheep Dip Walk where the Shepherd and his dogs took the sheep to use the nearby sheep-dip in the meadows. My Granddaughter's dog Winnie seen here with my daughter didn't like him and wasn't very happy with the meeting it took a few attempts to get them together.