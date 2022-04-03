Previous
Double Daisy by wendyfrost
Photo 2120

Double Daisy

I love the layers of petals on these huge Daisies.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

*lynn ace
amazing daisy!
April 4th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
This is fabulous, a real favourite!
April 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty with its ruby edged petals !
April 4th, 2022  
