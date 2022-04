Header from Winnie .

Well done Winnie that was a header. My daughter picked me up to take me down to her fields. First though was my 4th Covid jab and afterwards we went shopping and then went and collected my Granddaughters dog to give her a run. A lovely afternoon spent in the warm sun and a wonderful view into the distance one thing I miss being stuck at home is stretching me eyes to see billowing clouds and distant trees . My son-in- law made coffee on his little quick boiler stove and we had cakes and biscuits.