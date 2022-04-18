Previous
Next
Shapes. by wendyfrost
Photo 2131

Shapes.

One of a few photos I submitted for my U3A meeting last week the theme being shapes. I thought this had come out well but a little boring but as it was Easter.....
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise