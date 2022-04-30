Sign up
Photo 2147
Maxi and Mini.
Two of my Russian nesting dolls came in useful today for Flickr theme "Maxi - Mini."
Great- Great Grandmother and Great-Great -Granddaughter.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3367
photos
96
followers
49
following
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th April 2022 4:30pm
Tags
two
,
wooden
,
dolls
,
decorated
,
nesting-dolls
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet pair ! and beautifully composed and presented here amongst the hues of pale pink !
April 30th, 2022
